Without a doubt, The Batman will be one of the great films of the year due to the dark and real approach that has already been seen in the trailers and that takes us back to Nolan’s trilogy. The technologically advanced Batcave, the development of the villains and the detective personality of the Bat-Man are just a few aspects in which Matt Reeves He has worked on the script and direction.

Story inspired by a real political corruption case

In an interview for MovieMaker, Matt Reeves indicated that he was inspired to write the script by the idea of ​​taking Batman back to his beginnings in the comics. (Detective Comics #27 of 1939) like a black figure, that is to say, of a hard detective of the time. “From the idea that a place is corrupt and you try to swim against the current to fight against it and make a difference, which is the essence of Batman,” said the filmmaker.

“I had to see a deep conspiracy, so I saw the movie All the President’s Men and I reread the book, and I started to say, ‘Okay, so how do we begin to describe how high corruption has gone?’ It’s very similar to All’s the president’men in that sense.” Reeves pointed out.

Both the book and the film narrate the real political scandal of Watergate, whose chain of corruption reached so high that it caused the departure of the president of the United States at the time, Richard Nixon. That’s why, in The Batman, The mayor of Gotham’s name is Don Mitchell Jr.., Y District Attorney Gil Colson, two of the key surnames of characters involved in the scandal.

The Batman, Robert Pattinson in the corrupt Gotham City. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The riddle, the ‘Zodiac killer’

In The Batman, among the many themes that will be seen, there will also be the confrontation between the Bat Man and a more cruel and twisted version of the Riddler, which will take Bruce Wayne to the limit of his abilities. From what director Matt Reeves himself has commented, the actions of the character are inspired by real murders of the so-called ‘Assassin of the Zodiac’, which we will see from this March 4.

