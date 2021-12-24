In less than three months we will be able to enjoy a new possible saga of the Bat Man. The batman, starring Robert Pattinson, promises to be one of the best films of the DC Comics character with the darkest plot of all previous productions.

New image of The batman revealed by Empire. Photo: Empire

Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman, in a recent interview commented that one of the enemies of the ‘Dark Knight’ in the film is inspired by a character from a movie classic: The Godfather.

Oswald Cobblepot, played by Colin farrell, is one of the oldest supervillains in the Batman world. The Penguin, the name by which he is known, is based on Fredo Corleone (John Cazale) from The Godfather.

John Cazale as Fredo Corleone in The Godfather. Photo: Paramount Pictures

And that’s how Matt Reeves made it known: “There is a touch of John Cazale as Fredo in The Godfather. He’s a mid-level mobster guy and has a bit of showmanship, but You can see that he wants more and that he has been underestimated. He is ready to make his move ”.

It turns out that Fredo from The Godfather was always one of the weakest in the family, to the point that they used to give him the less important assignments in order not to put business at risk, but he realized it.

Colin Farrell has rarely been seen as the Penguin, but there have been reasons enough to keep up the hype for his performance. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros.

As we know, the Penguin is sometimes a detestable and rejected being, above all, it is a point of ridicule for its physique. Most likely, we will see him in The Batman take on the ‘Justiceman’ just to achieve a place among the mob.

The Batman will introduce a younger and more rebellious Bruce Wayne, facing the true reality of Gotham City, full of corruption. The work of Matt Reeves, from the hand of DC Comics and Warner Bros., will hit all theaters around the world on March 4, 2022.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz in behind the scenes. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman: Official Trailer