batman was originally going to be directed by Ben Affleck, the Bat Man of the DC Extended Universe. After leaving the franchise, the direction of the feature film passed into the hands of Matt Reeves, who made a series of modifications to the previous script.

In an interview for Esquire Middle East, the filmmaker explained what the creative change process was like and how he convinced Warner Bros to give your ideas the green light. To his delight, his version of the story was realized despite the big differences.

“I read a script that they had that was a totally valid vision of the movie. It was very action oriented. He was very connected to the DCEU, with other major characters from other movies and other comics showing up. I just knew when I read this particular script it wasn’t the way I wanted to do it.”

Because of this, he told Warner executives that he might not be the right person for The Batman. In addition, he explained to them that if he was going to do this, he would have to make it personal. “To understand what I was going to do with it, to know where to put the camera, to know what to say to the actors, to know what the story should be,” he emphasized.

Following these statements, Matt Reeves admitted that Ben Affleck’s performance was amazing and consistent with the DCEU, but had a completely different tone. In addition, he detailed why a single sequence was inconsistent with his version.

“This shot, I told them, pointing to the script, is a totally valid and exciting shot. It’s almost like James Bond, but it wasn’t something I felt identified with,” were his last words on the matter.