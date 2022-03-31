“batman”, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, continues to be screened in some theaters while its release date on the streaming platform hbo max is getting closer. Although the film has generated diverse opinions due to the dark and more realistic version of Gotham City that it presents us, the truth is that the vast majority highlights paul dano like Riddler or Riddle.

However, the actor Jim Carreywho previously played the villain in “Batman Forever,” revealed in an interview that he’s not a fan of this new take on the character.

The actor played the famous villain in “Batman Forever”, one of the films that most divides fans, as some consider it the worst and others see it as a perfect way to adapt Bat Man. Much of this discussion is related to Carrey’s work. At the time, he was considered the worst of the movie, but over the years his work has been seen as an interesting approach to the madness that is an essential part of the character in the comics.

Jim Carrey weighs in on Paul Dano’s Riddler

In an interview with the Unilad media, the interpreter revealed that the new Riddler is not to his liking and explained his reasons, although he clarified that he has not yet seen the movie: “I have not seen it. It is a very dark version. I have mixed feelings about it. To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he is an amazing actor.”

Also, Carrey thinks this new Riddle could set a bad example for the public: “There’s some concern in me about putting duct tape on people’s faces and encouraging other people to do the same. There are psychopaths out there who could take that approach. I am aware of the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for that, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my thing. It’s very well done, those movies are very well done.”