Jeffrey Wright is a very busy man right now, between promoting the Marvel What If …? that of No Time To Die, but a few minutes to compliment Robert Pattinson on his performance in The Batman always finds them.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Commissioner Gordon plays The Batman Jeffrey Wright he complimented colleague Robert Pattinson for his incredible performance in Matt Reeves’ film.

“Robert’s going to do things his way, and you know, we were working with Matt Reeves’ vision, so Robert will do what Robert does and it will be really cool, for as I see it“says the actor, who reiterates how rewarding it was to work with Pattinson”I loved working with him, I love his interpretation of the character, his energy, and the way he brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work in harmony, relying on each other, action and reaction. I tried to give him my version of Gordon, and he made his version of Batman“.

DC fans have come to expect a lot from the Matt Reeves-directed film, especially after The Batman’s explosive first trailer shown last year at the DC FanDome.

But to find out if the expectations are not disappointed we will have to wait a few more months …