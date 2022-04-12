batman It premiered last March in the United States and other countries with great success. Since then many fans of this new version of the Dark Knight have waited for news about its release in other formats.

Well, this information was shared this week and the announcement came from Warner at Home. This time it will be in digital format, where it can be rented or purchased through various services.

This film directed by Matt Reeves will be in various services in Mexico, such as Apple TV, Cinépolis Klic Prime Video Store, Google Play, izzi Y Clear Video. Likewise, it will be possible to see it from Total Play, Megacable, Axtel, DirecTV Y Microsoft Store.

Other viable options are One Play, C&W, TIGO, Cableonda, New Century Y Altice. To know the prices, the best thing they can do is consult it directly on these platforms.

batman is the most recent adaptation of the adventures of the Bat Manwith a stellar cast of which they are part Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard Y Andy Serkis.

After its premiere on March 4, it has grossed $735.2 million worldwide. This means that you have already recovered your initial investment, which is between $185 and $200 million.

When can The Batman be bought or rented?

It will be from April 18 that this tape can be rented or bought in the stores and services mentioned above. This production is 176 minutes long and has had an excellent reception from specialized critics.

In metacritic it has an average of 72 out of 100 based on 68 multi-media reviews. As to Rotten Tomatoesthis in a 85% from the press media, while the public gives it 87%.

In view of such excellent results, you cannot help but wonder if batman will have a sequel. It seems that the original plan includes a trilogy. Several of the actors involved are willing to participate in such a project.

Among them Robert Pattinsonwhich interprets both BruceWayne As the Dark Knight. Several ideas are being considered for the following films, but no concrete plans have been revealed at this time.

