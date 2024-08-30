It seems like there is no hope of seeing a video game based on The Batmanthe new film about the famous DC Comics character starring Robert Pattinson, since in fact James Gunn has flatly denied the rumor that a video game adaptation of the film is in development.

As we reported in the last few hours, a report from Puck News seemed to indicate that a new video game about The Batman was in development, linked to the film or at least to the new design of the character played by Pattinson in the reboot directed by Matt Reeves, but it seems there is no truth to the rumor spread.

In a concise but decidedly clear response, the head of multimedia adaptations of the DC Comics universe had his say on the matter, and it seems there are no possible interpretations.