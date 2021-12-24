There is no doubt that this is the week of The batmanAfter the last installment of Empire magazine, which made a special to Matt Reeves’ film, new images are circulating on social networks. They really are spectacular and the fans are more and more sure that the ‘Justiciero’ film will surprise them.

The Riddler in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

The film starring Robert Pattinson will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Many hope it is as good as the progress that has been made. This way, it will be possible to count on other installments and the long-awaited Matt Reeves trilogy will finally be formed.

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, in new images by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

The photos shared by a user show the main DC Comics supervillains that we will see in The Batman: Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin, played by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell, respectively.

The Penguin in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

This time we see a more sensual Catwoman than in previous published figures. The colors and shades are worked between warm, dark and shadows, just like the released trailers.

Selina Kyle / Catwoman in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

Another very beautiful illustration is that of Batman with Selina Kyle, both looking face to face with Gotham City in the background. According to the comics, we know that both are enemies, but at the same time there is an attraction.

The ‘Bat Man’ and Catwoman in new images of The Batman by Empire magazine. Photo: Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

In the Christopher Nolan saga, exactly in the third movie, Batman and the Cat end up together. Is Matt Reeves planning the same with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz?

It has been said a lot that this will be the darkest version of the ‘Dark Knight’, in which we will also enjoy a younger and rebellious Bruce Wayne who faces the corruption of Gotham city.