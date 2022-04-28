“The Batman”, a film starring Robert Pattinson, continues to speak among fans. After its successful premiere in theaters, it reached the streaming platform hbo max to recount the first adventures of the Bat Man in Gotham City.

In his second year as a vigilante, he grapples with corruption, crime, and the dire threat posed by The Riddler. An intellectual battle that took advantage of the detective facet of the protagonist like no other adaptation of his had done before.

It is not for nothing that Matt Reeves’ film has broken records and has become the second most watched premiere during its first week on HBO Max. In its first seven days alone, it was viewed by a total of 4.1 million users.

“A bleak, gritty, and gripping super-noir, ‘The Batman’ ranks among the Dark Knight’s bleakest—and most thrillingly ambitious—live-action outings,” ruled the critical consensus at the time.

“The Batman” by Matt Reeves already has a sequel assured. Photo: Warner Bros.

