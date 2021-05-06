Leaks are always the order of the day and hollywood movies they are no exception. This is well known to the members of the production team of The batman, the new tape of Matt reeves what will it bring to Robert Pattinson like the Bat Man of Gotham City and that, although he tries to go unnoticed, he has not been able to prevent one or another material from escaping them.

Thus comes a new filtration that is already hanging around social networks and that shows certain interesting details of one of the characters that will accompany Batman in this new adventure: Catwoman (Catwoman), played by the actress Zoë Kravitz.

The video lasts just 42 seconds and shows at the beginning a couple of scenes that had already been seen in the DC Fandom trailer (the only official so far) from August of last year. The interesting thing comes later, when Kravitz appears talking about his role as Selina Kyle.

“Selina can take care of herself. It is extremely rude. She wants to fight for those who have no one to defend them and that is something that makes her connect with Batman. ”, Explains the actress just after Matt reeves appears saying that, in the movie, viewers will not see Catwoman, but Kyle on his way to become said character.

“I wanted to see a Batman that was not in his origin story, but his early days. But that means many of the characters that are part of his gallery of villains are in his origin story “Comments the director, adding that” we have a Selina Kyle who is not yet Catwoman.

Zoe kravitz

To these comments are also added those of the producer Dylan Clarke, who also appears in the video explaining a little about where the character comes from and his internal problems.

“What is most interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for people who have been abused, who have been forgotten, who have had no one to see for them” , Clarke points out, hinting at this characteristic that Batman has also had in the comics and that he will have in this movie.

“It is also very complicated, since he does not know very well where his loyalty or alliances lie,” the producer ends by saying.

In such a way, compiling what Reeves said in this video, it can be said that The Batman could present in its origins not only its protagonist and ally, but also its most famous villains, antiheroes and heroes.

It should be remembered that the film will also feature the participation of Paul Dano as the Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Due to the great trajectory of much of the cast, it can be said that the film will not disappoint in terms of performances.

The Batman was scheduled to hit theaters in June of this year, but has had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other films. Now, it will arrive in March 2022, so the most staunch fans will have to be patient until his still distant arrival.