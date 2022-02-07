Many expect that a new Nintendo Direct will be announced at any time. Although at the moment there is no information about this presentation, it seems that one of the possible announcements of this event has already been leaked, since a shop has pointed out that the batman arkham collection It would arrive on the Switch next August.

Recently, the wwt sitea French store, listed the batman arkham collection for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of August 31, 2022, although this information has already been removed. Previously, this trade revealed the arrival of The Witcher 3 to this console before its official reveal, thus giving the leak a little more legitimacy.

This collection came to consoles and PC in 2018, and includes Game of the Year edition Batman: Arkham Asylum Y Batman: Arkham Cityas well as Batman: Arkham Knight with your season pass. Although the release of this package is a possibility, especially considering the great popularity of the Switch, the date is still in doubt. This would be the first time that a game from this franchise would come to a Nintendo console since Arkham City on Wii U

Hopefully we will have more information about it soon. On related issues, a report indicates that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed until 2023. Similarly, here you can see the new images of TheBatman.

Editor’s note:

The arrival of the batman arkham collection It’s a pretty viable chance. The Switch hasn’t stopped receiving such ports for a few years now, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Warner Games and Rocksteady on the hybrid console.

Via: VGC