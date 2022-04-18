“TheBatman” has achieved a successful run in theaters around the world, prompting talk of potential sequels. In fact, Robert Pattinson himself, the protagonist of the film, has revealed who the villain could be in a sequel. Without a doubt, this exciting story has already become the favorite of thousands of fans.

In this way, if you saw her when she arrived at the projection rooms and want to relive her impressive action scenes, or you are one of those who did not have the opportunity to see her on the big screen, do not worry, because her appearance has already been confirmed. streaming premiere.

Here we leave you the information so you can see “The Batman” from the comfort of your home.

The Batman – trailer

Where and how to see “The Batman” 2022?

Because it is a film work that has the seal of Warner Bros. and DC, “The Batman” will be an exclusive premiere of HBO Max. Along these lines, through a tweet, the streaming platform made official the release date for the film directed by Matt Reeves: April 18.

HBO Max confirms streaming premiere of “The Batman”. Photo: Twitter capture

To be able to watch the feature film legally, it is necessary to have a subscription to the service, whose price starts at s/ 19.90 monthly.

Basic HBO Max prices, as reported on its website. Photo: HBO Max

What is “The Batman” about?

When the Riddler, a sadistic and deranged criminal, begins murdering Gotham City’s top political figures, ‘Bat Man’ is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

“The Batman” is a story set in the first two years of the life of the ‘Dark Knight’ as a vigilante.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is the Joker in “Batman” 2022?

Unlike other Batman films, in this bet starring Pattinson they have chosen to place The Riddler as the main villain of the plot. Even so, a scene in the final stretch of the film confirmed the presence of actor Barry Keoghan as Joker, a character from which deleted material later circulated.

Barry Keoghan comes out at the end of “The Batman.” His character could be a key player in the sequel to the film. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros. Pictures

Why does Battinson say “I am Vengeance” instead of “I am Batman”?

“This was coming from his personal anger and this primal feeling that he had, that he’s really churning and trying to make sense of his life, and that he’s not really self-aware,” the director explained in an interview with KCRW.