Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman that we will see in the film The Batman is the protagonist of a promotional image issued before DC FanDome 2021, the virtual event dedicated to all the products of the DC Comics universe.

This promotional image shows Selina Kyle wearing a balaclava and a fitted leather coat. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this new cinematic version of Catwoman, as it was first shown alongside other characters in the first trailer for The Batman from last year’s DC FanDome. You can see the promotional image in question below:

As regards the role of the bad guys, and of Selina Kyle specifically, director Matt Reeves said the following:

The villains are often some of the most, if not the most exciting, parts of movies. What I wanted to do was see a Batman that wasn’t an origin story, but showed his early days as a vigilante. Precisely for this we have a Selina Kyle who is not yet Catwoman.

Zoe Kravitz, speaking of the character she will be called to play in The Batman, he has declared:

This Selina Kyle can take care of herself. She really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight them, and I think that’s what connects her with Batman.

In the cast of The Batman, plus Robert Pattinson as the dark Knight, we will see the aforementioned Zoë Kravitz, in the role of Selina Kyle; Paul Dano, as Edward Nashton / Riddler; Jeffrey Wright, as James Gordon; John Turturro, in the role of Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard, as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson, as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis, as Alfred; and Colin Farrell, as Oswald Cobblepot.

The film was originally slated for release on June 25, 2021, but the date was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before October 1, 2021 and following the March 4, 2022.