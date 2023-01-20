At the end of batmanMany were surprised to find out that the Joker also exists in this universe. Not only that, but when we are introduced to this version by Barry Keoghan, there is already a relationship between the clown and the bat, something that was made clear in a deleted scene from the film. Although there are currently no details about Batman 2, This could lead to a relationship that has never been seen in the movies.

During the deleted scene from The Batman, we can see the Dark Knight talk to the Joker about the Riddler’s plans. The relationship here is not one of enemies, but something similar to Hannibal and Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. Thus, it is expected that the next film in this new series will be able to expand this relationship.

Previous live action Batman movies have treated Joker as an enemy to the Dark Knight. However, in the comics, and in certain animated films, the reaction between these two characters is much more than that. In this way, The Batman 2 has the potential to show us a facet of this duo, and this will be achieved thanks to the fact that the two already know each other, something that did not happen with the versions of Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan.

Despite all the changes that the DCU has undergone, Warner Bros. has made it clear that Matt Reeves has the freedom to continue his own universe. Now we can only wait for more official information about The Batman 2. On related topics, these are the details of the movie. Likewise, will the Penguin series be connected to the sequel?

Editor’s Note:

I was not a fan of the integration of the Joker in batman. He is a character that we have already seen countless times. I prefer that the following Batman movies focus on less recognizable villains, and that they expand this universe.

Via: screen rant