Director Matt Reeves revealed that The Penguin will return in The Batman 2and the news came in conjunction with the announcement of the The Penguin release datethe television series based on the villain played by Colin Farrell.

The show will be available from September 19th on the Max streaming platform and will offer a look at the activities and misdeeds of the character introduced in the original The Batman: a different version of the criminal than usual.

As for The Batman, the filming of the movie will begin next year, as Andy Serkis had already anticipated, while for the arrival in theaters we will have to wait until 2026 due to recent postponements of Warner Bros. projects.