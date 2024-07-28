Director Matt Reeves revealed that The Penguin will return in The Batman 2and the news came in conjunction with the announcement of the The Penguin release datethe television series based on the villain played by Colin Farrell.
The show will be available from September 19th on the Max streaming platform and will offer a look at the activities and misdeeds of the character introduced in the original The Batman: a different version of the criminal than usual.
As for The Batman, the filming of the movie will begin next year, as Andy Serkis had already anticipated, while for the arrival in theaters we will have to wait until 2026 due to recent postponements of Warner Bros. projects.
An independent universe?
While there is talk of other possible TV series set in the world of The Batman in addition to The Penguin, during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 director Matt Reeves also talked about thenarrative universe which he helped create and which is distinct from the DC Universe currently in the hands of James Gunn.
Reeves called it the “Batman Epic Crime Saga“: a narrative path in which we will find the chapters of The Batman, obviously, but also all the spin-offs that share the same setting, starting with The Penguin.
Of course, from this point of view the cancellation of Arkham Asylum does not appear to be an encouraging start, but we are sure that there are several other projects in the pipeline.
