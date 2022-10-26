Despite the success that was batman with critics and the general public, it seems that the sequel is still several years away. Given the complicated situation that Warner Bros. is experiencing, multiple reports assured that this film was going to be canceled. Although at the end of the day this did not turn out to be true, It seems that Matt Reeves has a new problem in front of him.

According to a new report by Variety, which talks about the current state of DC Films, it has been mentioned that Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have not yet managed to enter a script for The Batman 2. Due, this sequel is expected to hit theaters until early 2025, a much longer release window than many expected.

Of course, at the moment there is no official confirmation from Matt Reeves or Warner Bros. that The Batman will not go until 2025, but considering that there is no script at the moment, and DC Film is in the process of restructuring, it is likely that Batman 2 is affected in some way by these changes.

Until now, we only know that Batman 2 will once again be directed and written by Matt Reeves. Along with this, Robert Pattinson will reprise the role of The Dark Knight. We can only wait and see what will happen in the future. On related topics, John Stewart will be the main character in the Green Lantern series.

Editor’s note:

Hopefully this is just a case of there not being a script yet, and not so much that new plans from Warner Bros. and DC Films are becoming an issue for the production. We hope to have more information about it as soon as possible.

Via: Variety