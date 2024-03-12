Warner Bros. has postponed the exit of The Batman 2 of a year: the new chapter of the film saga with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight will not arrive in theaters before October 2026.

Officialized in April 2022, The Batman 2 will therefore make its cinema debut a full five years after the first episode: an unusually long period for this type of project, probably due to overlapping slowdowns also linked to recent strikes.

James Gunn confirmed that the film will be the second part of a trilogy directed by Matt Reeves, placed within a crime saga in which we will also find the television series dedicated to the Penguin with Colin Farrell.