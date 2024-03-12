Warner Bros. has postponed the exit of The Batman 2 of a year: the new chapter of the film saga with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight will not arrive in theaters before October 2026.
Officialized in April 2022, The Batman 2 will therefore make its cinema debut a full five years after the first episode: an unusually long period for this type of project, probably due to overlapping slowdowns also linked to recent strikes.
James Gunn confirmed that the film will be the second part of a trilogy directed by Matt Reeves, placed within a crime saga in which we will also find the television series dedicated to the Penguin with Colin Farrell.
When will we return to gaming?
As we know, The Batman was a huge success at the box office, with receipts exceeding $770 millionand once the DCEU has concluded there will be a further canonical version of the character in the film Batman: The Brave and the Bold, arriving between 2026 and 2027.
However in video games DC's flagship hero has been stuck in the pits for some time: Nine years after the excellent Arkham Knight, a return of the Bat-Man is still not on the horizon after his controversial appearances in Gotham Knights and Kill the Justice League.
