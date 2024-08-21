A couple of years ago DC and Warner They surprised us with new alternative stories of their characters in addition to what we saw in the DCUand that started with Joker, which this year will release its sequel as a musical with the star Lady Gaga. The second was The Batmana film that has been quite popular among fans for the inclusion of a Robert Pattinson which there were not many hopes for and in the end managed to surprise so much that work is now underway on the sequel expected for 2026.

Mattson Tomlinwho co-writes the script with the director Matt Reeves, has confirmed that the filming of The Batman 2 will begin in 2025. In an interview, Tomlin He expressed his enthusiasm for working again with Reeves and assured that the film will set an even higher standard than its predecessor: “We are preparing, and I can say that the bar could not be higher. Matt is a true artist who is trying to do something that really matters.”

Initially announced in 2022, The Batman 2 Its premiere was scheduled for October 3, 2025but it was postponed until the October 2, 2026 due to strikes that prevented the start of filming in November 2023.

The film will see the return of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Andy Serkis as AlfredIt remains to be confirmed who the main villain will be, although it is speculated that The Penguinplayed by Colin Farrell In the spin-off, he could have a more prominent role, connecting the events of the first film with its sequel. Remember that the series of the most iconic villain of the bat arrives on September 19th to MAX.

You can see The Batman on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

Via: Screenrant