There is not the slightest doubt that batman It was one of the most outstanding films of 2022, but with the past behind it, a new installment is already underway, at least that’s what he declared Matt Reeves in a recent interview about the script being almost ready.

Matt Reeves told The Collider that he and his partner mattson tomlin they are close to finishing the script of Batman 2. The director said it’s exciting and they’re excited about what they’re doing with said project.

Let’s not lose sight of the end of the DC movie in which he starred Robert Pattinsonthere were some loose ends left for the story to move forward, especially since it seems that the next villain will be a Joker who was locked up with the Riddler.

Likewise, Matt Reeves is also happy that he will be able to work once with Robert Pattinson, all because he considers him a very special person and actor. Let’s also not forget that this will be a universe away from the films that James Gunn will be preparing.

The Batman 2: Everything We Know

Despite the fact that it is a production that is only in its early stages, there is already precise information about the project of The Batman 2. First of all, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis They will resume their respective roles.

On the other hand, to this new narrative will be added the Penguin TV series that will have collin farrel in the leading role and will be available through the HBO Max service at a future date that has not yet been revealed. The description of this project is that of a horror movie.

The other spin-off that comes out of the Matt Reeves movie is one dedicated to the Gotham City police and there we would have to see more of the actor Jeffrey Wright, who gives life to Commissioner Gordon.

At the moment, the second of The Batman is on the shoulders of Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin who are already working on the script, it’s just a matter of finishing it.

At the moment, the second of The Batman is on the shoulders of Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin who are already working on the script, it's just a matter of finishing it.

