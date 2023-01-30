THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:35 p.m.



The programming of the El Batel Auditorium continues to add new shows to its proposals for the months of May and June. Among the additions is classical dance, which is once again present with ‘Giselle’, with the staging of the International Ballet Company-Spring Tour 23. It can be seen on Thursday, May 18, at 8:30 p.m. A captivating ballet, where a beautiful and fragile young Giselle dies after being disappointed in love. Upon death she will become a night spirit of the forest, a Willi. One night, when her beloved Duke Albrecht is punished by the Willis in the forest, Giselle, showing her eternal love, will save her lover by protecting him from Myrtha, the Queen of the Willis.

The auditorium also offers the chance to immerse yourself in ‘Neverland’, to relive the adventures with all its characters. ‘Peter the Musical’ is a great production by Theater Properties, Atresmedia and Grupo Eventix, which is touring throughout Spain, and which also stops in the port city with four performances, on Saturday, May 27, at 5:00 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 28, at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In addition, the Youth Orchestra of Cartagena (JOSCT) has also announced the date on which they will offer their Extraordinary Summer Concert. It will give its traditional concert on Saturday, July 8, at 8:00 p.m., under the baton of its director, Álvaro Pintado. The orchestra has not yet given details of the program with which they will surprise their audience in this edition.

Tickets can be obtained at the auditorium box office and ‘online’ on its website.