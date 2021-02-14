“What the hell is a long-nosed bat doing in the heart of Mexico City?” That is the question that has circled the head of biologist Rodrigo Medellín for the last four months. In November, the team of the researcher from the Institute of Ecology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) documented the presence of several specimens of this species, classified as threatened in the country since 1994. The strange thing about the finding is that it did not occur in the last rural recesses of the largest Spanish-speaking city in the world or in its protected natural areas, but in a tiny green dot surrounded by buildings: a cactus in the habitat of the brown hyena at the Chapultepec Zoo in the Mexican capital. “It’s really surprising, I never expected it,” says the stunned specialist.

Other questions have marked the life of Medellín before. The researcher says that when he was just 12 years old, he managed to convince his mother to take him to an acquaintance Show of television: “the program of the 64,000 pesos”, a Mexican version similar to the quiz that the protagonist of Slumdog Millionaire. It was such a famous program that it left a phrase that is still used in the country: “the question of the 64,000 pesos”, the most difficult and the one that determined the winner of the highest prize. Medellín did not reach the last round, but from there he approached UNAM researchers who opened the doors for him to join field trips, even as a teenager. He has been studying and promoting the conservation of animals for almost 50 years, especially bats, which earned him the nickname Batman Mexican and that the BBC dedicate a homonymous documentary that was shot between 2013 and 2015.

One of the reasons for their fascination with this latest find is that after thousands of years of retreat from the devastation of their ecosystems, this bat is reclaiming what was its own. “The human being has invaded practically all the ecosystems of the world, we feel owners of creation,” says Medellín in a telephone interview, “that is an illusion, the truth is that we are invaders of sites that animals and plants have occupied for millions years before we began to exterminate them. “

Only in Mexico City there are about 20 different types of bats. But Choeronycteris mexicana, Also called a long-nosed bat because of the size of its nose, it is a more enigmatic species than the rest. It is an animal that is usually found in temperate ecosystems and is distributed from the southern United States, much of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and a small portion of Nicaragua. While other bats can be found in colonies of thousands or hundreds of thousands, long-nosed bats usually travel in very small groups of 15-20 specimens. Because of this, scientists have had trouble documenting their migration route and recovering their populations. They are too elusive. “They appear and disappear,” says Medellín. “Almost nothing is known about them, this animal is a mystery,” he adds.

There are signs that more and more species are adapting to new living conditions. Medellín says that if you stand in front of a lamppost of white light, which usually fly over moths and other insects attracted by the light, it is most likely that after a few minutes you will find one of these mammals. The also associate professor at Columbia University assures that there are thousands of bats that inhabit the surroundings of the capital’s Zócalo, the largest square in Latin America.

The long-nosed bat feeds on nectar and pollen, so it is no coincidence that it has been found flying towards a cactus, even deep within the urban area. They have also been seen in the UNAM botanical garden, but also in a residential area near Viaducto Río La Piedad and Tlalpan, two of the main roads in the city, with extremely limited green spaces. This increases the mystery about the behavior of these animals.

How is a bat able to identify a food source in seemingly inhospitable terrain? Medellín has studied the maguey bats – so called because they feed on the magueys or agaves, the plants with which tequila and mezcal are produced – and has discovered that they can travel up to 100 kilometers in search of food, that translates into six and eight hours of flight a day. Their hypothesis is that the long-legged bat can cover similar distances and has a visual mechanism that allows it to scan the terrain with the help of the moonlight and detect plants to obtain food. The fuel for that little airplane, Medellín says in surprise, is “vile water with sugar.”

The UNAM is already planning a project in conjunction with the University of Tel Aviv to track the movements of this mammal with GPS technology, but as it only weighs 28 grams, a tiny device is needed, weighing just over 1 gram. The idea is that the transmitter is activated for an hour each week and that after a year a complete map of its movements can be had, which can give new clues behind the enigma of this animal. This is already being tested for another species of bat in Israel and if the results are satisfactory, it will be applied in 2022 in Mexico.

“Bats are the most unjustly abused animals that exist,” claims Medellín. The covid-19 pandemic has not helped, especially after the World Health Organization considered this week that the virus likely originated in bats, although it is not entirely clear how it happened to humans. The researcher defends that the benefits of these animals can be seen from the food we taste to the clothes we wear: they control pests in agricultural fields, disperse seeds and are crucial for pollination.

His main threat is the destruction of their refuges and for him, as the work of other researchers indicates, the epidemic is closely linked to the loss of biodiversity. “We are at a very important crossroads”, he says before hanging up, “the wildlife is extending us a flag of peace and is asking us for an opportunity to continue giving us the benefits that it already gave us before.” After more than 200 publications and more than 50 books on conservation, ecology and diversity, the batman launches one last message: “The animals are telling us’ stop, we used to live here.”

