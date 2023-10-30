The bastards of Pizzofalcone 4: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 30 October 2023

The bastards of Pizzofalcone 4 airs this evening, Monday 30 October 2023, on Rai 1 at 9.25 pm with the second episode of the fourth season. The story picks up where it left off, with Lojacono tortured and locked in a deserted hangar. Rocco Squillace, a mysterious enemy from the past, has decided to take revenge and his revenge is crueler than death. The inspector is condemned to be alone and an outcast, accused of corruption, without the possibility of contacting the people closest to him. Squillace threatens him to kill her daughter Marinella if he even approaches her or Pizzofalcone’s colleagues. But let’s see in detail the previews, the plot and the cast of tonight’s episode.

Previews: the plot

Locally renowned florist, Savio Niola, was found murdered on a bed of tulips. A macabre scene, a brutal murder that shocks the community of the Pizzofalcone neighborhood. The brutality of the murder makes anyone who watches it shudder. The investigations are activated immediately, with the Pizzofalcone team demonstrating a cohesion and determination that has not been seen for some time. Under the guidance of the new commissioner, the inspectors explore every possible lead and the neighborhood also mobilizes, actively participating and supporting the team in the investigations because the hunt for the killer risks becoming a race against time waiting for a possible next victim. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigation into Lojacono’s mysterious disappearance. The case continues to discredit the entire Pizzofalcone team because some discovered documents show a possible connection between the inspector’s activities and organized crime. Pizzofalcone’s team, now more than ever, appears determined to discover the truth behind these documents, continuing to believe Lojacono absolutely innocent and the victim of something that is bigger than all of them.

The bastards of Pizzofalcone 4: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 4? The cast of the series is very confirmed, with first and foremost Alessandro Gassman returning to take on the role of the protagonist Lojacono, flanked by the performers already seen in the first three seasons, including Tosca D’Aquino, Gianfeliceprendito, Antonio Folletto and Gennaro Silvestro (who are absent, however , Maria Vera Ratti, seen in the third season, and Matteo Martari). Also noteworthy is the presence of Carolina Crescentini, Massimiliano Gallo and Simona Tabasco, already recently appreciated in other Rai dramas. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Alessandro Gassman is Giuseppe Lojacono;

Carolina Crescentini is Laura Piras;

Massimiliano Gallo is Luigi Palma;

Gianfeliceriamoto is Giorgio Pisanelli;

Tosca D’Aquino is Ottavia Calabrese;

Antonio Folletto is Marco Aragona;

Simona Tabasco is Alex Di Nardo;

Gennaro Silvestro is Francesco Romano;

Serena Iansiti is Rosaria Martone;

Paolo Sassanelli is Rocco Squillace;

Ninni Bruschetta is Caruso;

Paola Tiziana Cruciani is Teresa;

Alessia Lamoglia is Marinella.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Bastards of Pizzofalcone 4 live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Monday from 23 October 2023 at 9.20 pm for four episodes. Also in streaming and any time on demand on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.