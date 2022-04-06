The disease gave her respite for all nine months of pregnancy, but now Georgette Polizzi is back to face multiple sclerosis

Georgette Polizzi she recently became a mother, nine months pregnant that changed her life. She fulfilled her dream and held the little Sun in her arms on March 21st.

Today, however, months later, during which she had some respite, she returned to deal with her illness: the multiple sclerosis.

The entrepreneur vented on her social profile. She is back to undergo the therapies and to remember that, as she calls it, “the bast ** a” is still inside his body.

I go to bed with a veil of sadness. In these nine months I have been too well, the bast ** gave me respite and I have never felt her presence to the point that sometimes I ‘forgot about her’. Tomorrow sitting in that chair for hours and hours will remind me that she is inside me. I hope that the hours pass quickly giving me the opportunity to go home to my baby to forget everything.

A few hours later, Georgette Polizzi published a new post, while she was inside the hospital structure. The influencer explained that he had accused some collateral effect, which she managed to keep at bay with the antihistamine. The first part of the treatment was a success and now he will have to wait for the next one April 21.

And this time too we won. The first part is gone. A few slight side effects managed with the antihistamine, but all went well. Now the second part awaits me on the 21st. (Always the 21st in my life).

Georgette wanted to thank the department of the San Bortolo hospital and the operators who take care of her. She then concluded her post by saying that while she was undergoing treatment, she received a photo from home. The little Sun has lost the umbilical cord. An important step that excited her and that at that moment gave her the smile and strength to end the therapy and return happy to her child.