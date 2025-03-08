Fontajau celebrated with his team, who took a small step to get away from the precipice after a beautiful basketball evening at the Gerundense Coliseum. After chaining four losses in five days, Bàsquet Girona had begun to flirt with the descent positions, an area of ​​the classification that after winning the Joventut sees a little further in the rearview mirror. If for those of Moncho Fernández it was a day to enjoy, the opposite happens with the pupils of Dani Miret, who fought until the end but with the defeat they open the door so that their main persecutors, Baxi Manresa and Barça, can reach him today in the classification of the Endes League.

If in the local ranks all the players took advantage of their minutes to put their grain of sand, with Durham (15p) the maximum exponent, in the visiting ranks just the address of Dotson and the Tomic points were rescued on a bad night for the greenish. The attitude, of course, never missed and even with 74-60, the maximum of the game, which placed Girona eight minutes from the end, the Penya tried, without success, to return to the game until the end.