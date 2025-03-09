The Basque restaurant with Michelin star recommended The New York Times

In it current gastronomic panoramathe Michelin star restaurants They are usually dominated by renowned chefs names such as Martín Berasategui, Dabiz Muñoz or Elena Arzak. However, there are establishments that, without losing their essence, manage to shine with their own light and capture the attention of the most demanding palates.

This is the case of Arrea!the Alavés restaurant that has conquered the Michelin guide and has recently been recommended by The New York Times. Located in the small town of Santa Cruz de Campezo, in Álava, Arrea! It is an unexpected gastronomic destination in an municipality of just 800 inhabitants.

Led by Chef Edorta Lamoex -correspondible innovator On black fire In San Sebastián and recognized on the list The best chef 2024this restaurant has managed to consolidate as a reference in the kitchen of the Alava mountain. His culinary proposal has not only earned him a Michelin star, but also a Michelin green star and two Repsol soles, distinctions that highlight his commitment to sustainability and culinary excellence.

A gastronomic trip through the Alava mountain

The philosophy of Arrea! It is based on rescue the culinary tradition from the areawith a sub -interpreted subsistence kitchen in contemporary key. According to the Michelin Guidethe most surprising thing about the restaurant is its location in such a small town, as well as Lamo’s ability to offer a gastronomic trip that connects with the identity of the region.

The place is divided into three well -differentiated spaces. First, your bar, designed for the pikotete informal. Then it is Kadrawhere the menu is served Mendiaand finally the main dining room, which houses the most gastronomic experience with the menu Arrea!. Through these formats, the chef seeks to boost the local culture in collaboration with producers, artisans and inhabitants of the environment.

Two menus for a unique experience

The proposal of Arrea! It adapts to different guest profiles. For those looking for a more affordable experience, the menu Mendia (€ 60 per person) It is an excellent option. It is a closed five -plates menu and one Putxerobased on seasonal products and local market. It is served in the area of Kadra And it is available from Wednesday to Sunday.

On the other hand, the menu Arrea! It offers a personalized experience, in which diners can select the passes you want to configure their own tasting menu. The basic selection includes three passes and dessert for € 140, with the possibility of adding additional dishes for € 28 each.

A tour of the flavors of nature

The passes offered by the restaurant are designed to explore the most representative ingredients of the Alavesa mountain. Among them are included:

Truffle : with preparations such as Pella & Trufa, carbon truffle & Caldiño, and rotate truffled potato (supplement of € 15 per person).

: with preparations such as Pella & Trufa, carbon truffle & Caldiño, and rotate truffled potato (supplement of € 15 per person). Partridge : Petxuga & Trigo Fermentou, Patika & Trigo Escabetxau, and Pate & Trigo Suflau.

: Petxuga & Trigo Fermentou, Patika & Trigo Escabetxau, and Pate & Trigo Suflau. Vegetable garden : With options such as thistle/boraja, Avellana & Tocino de Río, artichofa & sunflower, and lettuce Martina & Tapaculos.

: With options such as thistle/boraja, Avellana & Tocino de Río, artichofa & sunflower, and lettuce Martina & Tapaculos. Trout : Includes trout sandwich, Truchita to the Navarra, and Tartar & Berza Asada.

: Includes trout sandwich, Truchita to the Navarra, and Tartar & Berza Asada. Pigeon : Petxuga & Saúco, Rillet & Berrubiote, and Castaña & Consomé.

: Petxuga & Saúco, Rillet & Berrubiote, and Castaña & Consomé. Roe deer : Lomo & Mushroom Pelotika, Corzo Camouflau, and Txuletika al Sarmiento.

: Lomo & Mushroom Pelotika, Corzo Camouflau, and Txuletika al Sarmiento. Wild boar: Heart & Txoricero, and Jarreta Guisada & Herbajos.

An essential gastronomic experience

Yes ok Arrea! It is not a restaurant for all pocketsit is an experience that is worth it for lovers of gastronomy and the Basque culinary tradition. Edorta Lamo’s proposal has not only fallen in love with Michelin Guidebut has also captured the attention of The New York Timeswhich stands out as a mandatory stop for those who seek to discover the cuisine of rural Spain with an innovative look.

With a Michelin star, a green star and two repsol soles, Arrea! It is a clear example of how tradition and modernity can merge into a dish. A visit to this restaurant is a sensory trip that pays tribute to the territory and its ingredients, making it one of the most special gastronomic destinations in Spain.