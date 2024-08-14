The Popular Party is beginning to be forced to balance the issue of regional financing. The party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo has come out this Wednesday to defend the fiscal agreement that governs the Basque Country in the midst of an offensive by the party at a national level for the new model for Catalonia agreed by the PSC and ERC. The leader of the PP in Euskadi, Javier de Andrés, has affirmed that the Basque quota is supported by the Spanish and European legal system, while he has considered that an eventual Catalan agreement lacks this endorsement and could give rise to practices of “dumping “fiscal” between communities. The Popular Party has also announced that from September onwards they will present an avalanche of motions in all town councils, provincial councils and parliaments against the so-called singular financing for Catalonia.

The party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo already announced last Monday that from autumn it will launch an offensive against the pacts in Catalonia. To do so, it will mobilize communities, councils, deputies and senators in a “judicial and political” battle against the Government. The deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination of the PP, Elías Bendodo, has specified one of these measures this Wednesday. According to him, from September the PP will present a series of motions to, among other things, force the territorial federations of the PSOE to take a position on the so-called “singular financing” of Catalonia.

“It seems that there is a socialism that is uncomfortable with the nonsense of Sánchez and his followers: Barbón’s socialism, Page’s socialism or the socialism of the socialist leader in Extremadura,” said the PP leader, listing the PSOE barons who have been most critical of a possible economic agreement for Catalonia that, according to what was agreed, would consist of the collection of all taxes by a Catalan Treasury and the delivery of two quotas to the State: one in the concept of territorial solidarity and another to cover the services provided by the central Administration in the community. “It is a great opportunity for socialism that feels uncomfortable to speak out against the nonsense that the Government of Spain is committing,” insisted Bendodo.

Shortly before, the leader of the Basque PP, Javier de Andrés, had defended in an interview Wave Zero the Basque fiscal agreement, which he recalled has been in operation for more than 150 years and which, in his opinion, responds to the solidarity system. According to De Andrés, there are three elements that justify this model: it is constitutional, it has a unilateral risk for the Basques and it is verified by the European courts. “As it is being told, it seems that [la financiación catalana] It would be a percentage of what they collect. If they don’t collect anything, they don’t put anything in. What is this then? What is the reward they get for collecting well? There could be a dumping “a real prosecutor,” De Andrés said.

Last Monday, Feijóo appealed to the Socialists to reject funding for Catalonia. In addition, the president of the Popular Party announced that he will call a working meeting of the presidents of the communities governed by his party in September “to defend the equality of all Spaniards.” This means counter-programming the conference of presidents that the central government plans to call that same month, in Cantabria, once all the autonomous governments have been formed, including the Catalan one.