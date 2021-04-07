The Basque Country International Women’s Cup will change its format, which will become a triangular between the Euskal Selekzioa, Argentina and Venezuela. This is because Nigeria, one of the four invited to the tournament, has tried to solve a series of “bureaucratic problems” until the last moment “without success” and has not been able to travel to the Basque Country, as reported by the organization of the event.

“We knew they were having some problems but we thought they might come. It’s a shame. I would like to thank the Nigerian team for their efforts. I am sure that in the future we will have new opportunities to face each other, “said the president of the Basque Football Federation, Javier Landeta. In this way, the tournament will be more agile and the three teams will each play two 45-minute matches.

The Basque Country International Women´s Cup It will start at 11:00 am with the match that will face Argentina and Venezuela. Once finished, it will be the turn of the Euskal Selekzioa, who will play against Venezuela. Finally, the tournament will close with the meeting between the host and Argentina.

The Euskal Selekzioa coach, Iñigo Juaristi, has summoned the following players for the Basque Country International Women’s Cup, with a great weight of representation of Athletic and with the citation of the Basque star of Real Madrid, Maite Oroz, who was not summoned by Jorge Vilda for the Spanish National Team.

Athletic: Eunate Arraiza Otazu, Ane Azkona Fuente, Yulema Corres Somovilla, Andrea de la Nava Manzano, María Díaz Cirauqui, Sophie Istillart, Amaia Peña de las Heras, Marta Perea Jauregui, Naroa Uriarte Urazurrutia, Ohiane Valdezate Carbonero and Ainhoa ​​Vicente Moraza.

Eibar: Nerea Abances Calvo and Sheila Elorza Hernández.

Real Society: Leire Baños Indakoetxea, Ane Etxezarreta Ayerdi and Itxaso Uriarte Santamaría.

Real Club Deportivo de la Coruña: Ainize Barea Núñez.

Real Madrid: Maite Oroz Aret