‘Cinco lobitos’ has swept the list of winners at the Malaga Festival, which rediscovers a director with a new voice in Spanish cinema, as she did in previous editions with Carla Simón (‘Verano 1993’), Elena Trapé (‘ The distances’) and Pilar Palomero (‘The girls’). With extensive experience in short films and advertising, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Barakaldo, 1978) has drawn on her own experience as the mother of a six-year-old boy to write and direct her first film, a drama that has won the Biznaga de Oro for the best Spanish film, the Biznaga de Plata for the best screenplay, the acting award ex-aequo for Laia Costa and Susi Sánchez and the Audience Award.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Five Little Wolves’.



World premiered in the Panorama section of the last Berlinale, ‘Five Little Wolves’ narrates the misfortunes of a 35-year-old woman who has just given birth (Laia Costa) and discovers that motherhood is not what she expected. With the child’s father absent for work reasons (Mikel Bustamante), the protagonist leaves Madrid and returns to the town on the Basque coast where she grew up to live temporarily in the house of her parents (Susi Sánchez and Ramón Barea). She must then take care of her baby, but also of her parents. “My motherhood changed many things in my life, including the way I saw my parents,” explains the director. “I had become a mother and they had become grandparents. More than an idyllic event, motherhood seemed like a meteorite that devastated everything and caused family relationships to never be the same again. My family had become another.

‘Cinco lobitos’ will hit theaters on May 20 and will undoubtedly appear in the Goya nominations, where the statuette in the new director category is assured. The guilt complexes derived from motherhood, illness and the weight of family inheritance are some of the themes of a film shot mostly in Bakio and Mundaka and produced by Encanta Films, BuenaPinta Media and the Basque company Sayaka Producciones. An admirer of the films of Yasujiro Ozu and Hirokazu Kore-eda, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa has a degree in English Philology from the University of Deusto and a diploma in Directing from the Film School of the Community of Madrid (ECAM). She has lived in Madrid for years, she has made award-winning short films at international festivals such as ‘Classes particular’, ‘Dicen’ and ‘Nena’. How do you learn to be a mother? How does our own motherhood change the way we see our parents? », She writes in the promotional notes of the film. “I wanted ‘Cinco lobitos’ to combine the generational portrait of current mothers with that of those other mothers, now grandmothers, who stayed at home, took care of the family and without whom today’s society cannot be understood.”

The female acting award in Malaga rewards the work in the film by Laia Costa and Susi Sánchez. The Barcelona actress, a regular in independent cinema and with numerous works in English outside our borders, brings vulnerability to a woman on the verge of postpartum depression, who must draw strength to assume the burden of caring for parents she sees with new eyes . The veteran Susi Sanchez, winner in 2019 of the Goya for best leading actress for ‘Sunday’s illness’, speaks with a Basque accent and is one of those surly and direct mothers of this land, who has no choice but to let herself be look after. The sensitive work of Ramón Barea in the skin of his father, full of details, would have deserved the Silver Biznaga for best supporting actor, which has gone to the Chilean Nicolás Poblete for ‘Private Messages’.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa with the actors of ‘Cinco lobitos’: Laia Costa and Susi Sánchez, winners in Malaga, Ramón Barea and Mikel Bustamante.



The Malaga Festival has celebrated its 25 years embracing normality and without capacity restrictions in the rooms. The red carpet, the meetings with the public and the parties returned, despite the fact that the haze and the rains made the last days of the event ugly. The Biznaga de Oro for the best Ibero-American film corresponds to the Bolivian film ‘Utama’, in which newcomer Alejandro Loayza stages the love story of two Quechua elders from the Andean highlands who herd llamas and are besieged by the drought of the climate change. A jury prize-winning drama at Sundance, starring non-professional actors, which, like ‘Five Little Wolves’, also talks about family. ‘Utama’ has also been awarded the Biznaga de Plata for best direction, the award for best music and the special award from the critics’ jury.

Leonardo Sbaraglia, best leading actor in Malaga for ”Love me’.



Argentine Leonardo Sbaraglia is the best leading actor thanks to Leonardo Brzezicki’s film ‘Love Me’, in which he strips naked inside and out to play a careless homosexual father with his daughter, who is desperately looking for someone who loves him so as not to look inside. One of those roles in which an actor empties himself and gives everything. Finally, the Special Jury Prize goes to the Spanish ‘My vacuum and I’, in which the director Adrián Silvestre fictionalizes the experiences of a young French trans woman.