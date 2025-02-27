Companies integrated into the Aeronautics and Space Cluster of the countryOr, Hegan, they plan to achieve a Billing greater than 4,150 million by 2028with an average annual growth of 9.5%, having closed 2024 with a figure of 3,000 million. Employment will experience an increase of 5% and will go from 16,000 workers to 18.720.

These data are framed in the Strategic Plan of Hegan, which has 77 partners, for the period 2025-2028, which shared yesterday the president of the Association and CEO of Aernnova, Ricardo Chocarroand the Cluster director, Ana Villatein an act that was attended by Basque Government Industry Minister Mikel Jauregi.

The sector allocates 200 million to R&D activities. Chocarro indicated that it is “a technological, industrial growing sector.” It operates in three areas: commercial aviation, defense and space.

The CEO of Aernnova He also advanced the figures of the company he directs, one of the largest volume in the Basque sector. Thus, the Alavés manufacturer of aeronautical structures, with a template of 5,800 people, plans to close 2024 with A billing figure close to 1,000 million Faced with the 875 million of the previous year, in line with the objectives marked and pointed out that their future expectations are “robust growth.”

In this sense, Chocarro said that growth in the aerospace sector demands investment “in circulating and in technologies” and that in Aernnova they are “working on it.” In addition, he stressed that there is A “solid, robust and visibility demand“.” We have no demand for next year or for the next. We have for the next five years. “

The CEO of Aernnova commented that Airbus has orders portfolio for more than 10 yearswith more than 8,600 airplanes. “Last year he manufactured 766 and will want to increase the rhythm of manufacturing aircraft to meet his demand.”

Chocarro said that his company and the Basque sector will grow “above the average of the sector “.