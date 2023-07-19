Ali Maali (Dubai)

The basketball team will play a friendly match against Egypt on August 10, as part of the training camp being held by the “Pharaohs” in the Emirates, before participating in the World Cup in the Philippines.

Our team is going through a new stage of arrangement and preparation for the coming period, through weekly camps, in which the team gathers for 3 days for training, under the leadership of Dr. Mounir bin Habib, technical director of the national teams, at the Fadi Al-Khatib Academy in Dubai, with the participation of 20 players.

For the first time, our national team gathers in this training manner, and perhaps the new system that was applied at the level of the Asian continent, through the qualifiers for the Nations Cup.

Our team includes 20 players, they are Qais Omar, Hussein Khaled, and the “three brothers” Muhammad, Ahmed and Hamed Abdul Latif “Shabab Al-Ahly”, Rashid Ayman Abdulaziz Khalifa, Muhammad Mahmoud “Al-Wasl”, Faisal Muhammad, Rashid Salem, Mamadou Nday “Al-Nasr”, and Jassim Muhammad, Omar Khaled, Muhammad Al-Hashemi, Rashid Nasser, Youssef Waseem, Mahmoud Waseem, Hazza Al-Shabibi “Sharjah”, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Hammadi and Muhammad Tawfiq Al-Jasmi “Al-Bataeh”, and Al-Nasr player Hassan Abdullah was unable to attend the current camps due to emergency circumstances.

The national team list will witness the first appearance of Youssef Wasim, “Sharjah”, and Hussein Abdullah, “Shabab Al-Ahly”.

Al-Abyad’s training continues until the date of the match with Egypt, and the intensive training program continues in different stages, and our team has been living in a period of replacement and renewal, as it includes a number of experiences, such as Rashid Nasser, Jassim Muhammad, Qais Omar and Omar Khaled, and with them a distinguished group of young men who represent the strength The team has been around for a while, and they appeared at a great level in the recent Asian qualifiers, and the coaching staff builds a lot of future ambitions on them.