The Super Cup trophy, the first national basketball title up for grabs in the new season, is already in Murcia. Real Madrid, winner in the last five editions, Barcelona, ​​Unicaja de Málaga and UCAM CB are the teams that will compete for the title at the Palacio de Deportes, on September 16 and 17. The draw will take place next Tuesday at the San Esteban Palace.

A day later the season tickets will go on sale, which will cost between 25 and 110 euros. In the upper part of the east and west stands 25 euros will be paid, in the upper part of the north and south stands 40, in the four curves of the Palace 60, after the two baskets 70, on the sides of the north and south stands 90 and in the central part of said stands 100, while the VIP seats on the track will cost 350 euros.