Ali Maali (Dubai)

The penultimate round of the second preliminary round of the Basketball League witnesses an exciting battle between Al-Nasr (20 points) and Shabab Al-Ahly (21 points), at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club, at seven-thirty on Sunday evening, and it is expected to witness a strong challenge, after the return of the tournament. Following the recent cessation of the team’s participation in the Arab Championship in Cairo, it came fourth after Egypt, Libya and Tunisia.

The importance of the match between “Al-Ameed” and “Al-Fursan” comes in light of the strong competition between the two teams, to occupy the lead, and Shabab Al-Ahly’s search to compensate for the loss of the first round, while Al-Nasr looks forward to confirming its advantage with Egyptian coach Hossam Al-Wakeel this season, as evidenced by the fact that the team succeeded in He has won all his matches so far with 10 consecutive victories, which is a record, to the credit of the agent and the club’s talent pool currently.

Aside from the lead race, there is a technical match between Hossam El-Wakil, coach of Al-Nasr, and Tunisian Walid Zoraida, coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, and both of them are looking to get closer to the first league titles, especially since the path to the leader, according to the new “Playoff 5” system, is easy to the final.

In the event that Al-Nasr wins, it will be equal with Al-Ahly in the score of “22 points”, and the lead will go to “Al-Ameed”, according to the difference in direct confrontations, and in the event that “Al-Fursan” wins, it will reach point 23, and Al-Nasr will reach “point 21”, and there is a final match that Al-Nasr will play. Against Al Dhafra on January 11, while today’s match is considered the last for Shabab Al-Ahly in the “preliminary”.

Al Wahda will meet Sharjah in the Al Jazira Arena, and Al Dhafra will meet Al Wasl in the Baniyas Arena, and the importance of the two matches is that they show the features of the third-placed team, which Sharjah and Al Wasl are competing against, each with 15 points, and the priority of the standings is in favor of Sharjah thanks to the direct confrontations.