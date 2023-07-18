The result overturned between the two halves, after the strict instructions of the coaching staff, as well as the team’s insistence not to give up, according to Magdy Abu Freikha, President of the Egyptian Basketball Association, to Sky News Arabia.

The Egyptian national team ended the match with a score of 60 to 56 after a historic “Remontada”, despite their delay by 32 points in the first half of the confrontation, amid shock from the Chinese players and a wide celebration of the Egyptian girls on the field.

How did the outcome turn out?

Abu Fareikha told Sky News Arabia: “We have a technical director at the highest level, who has great knowledge of how to deal with these difficult situations. He spoke to the players about the need for calm and cohesion, exploiting the competitors’ gaps, and expelling feelings of despair from within them in order to return strongly to the result.” “.

Abu Fareikha added to “Sky News Arabia”: “I was watching the match, moment by moment, and I felt our ability to win despite the heavy result. Indeed, the team managed to make a radical change within a few minutes. Their true capabilities appeared, and we were able to present a strong performance that expresses the talents we possess.” .

Immediately after the end of the match, the head of the Egyptian Basketball Federation spoke to the team in Spain, according to his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, where he was keen to congratulate them and praise the effort made on the field and maintain emotional stability during the difficult times in the meeting.

Abu Fareikha continues to “Sky News Arabia”: “I told them that there is complete confidence in their technical capabilities and their ability to reach the farthest point in the U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, and I also advised them to focus at the beginning of the matches and not to neglect the gain during the first minutes.”

The Egyptian national team leads Group D in the World Cup with 3 points, after defeating the Czech Republic in the first match and losing to China in the second match, pending the final meeting next Tuesday against the experienced Canadian team.

Special interest in this team

And the head of the Egyptian Basketball Federation indicated to “Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian national basketball team for under-19 girls enjoys ample interest from everyone and provides all their needs, as it underwent good preparations before participating in the Basketball World Cup in Madrid.

And Abu Fareikha states to “Sky News Arabia”: “Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, met with the team before they traveled to Madrid inside the Cairo International Stadium on the sidelines of the Arab Championship, and affirmed his full support and the support of the Egyptian state for the team, and informed them of the need to exert all their efforts. power during the tournament.

Abu Fareikha confirms to “Sky News Arabia” his daily conversation with the technical staff and female players to support them, and his great happiness that the team has become the talk of the world in basketball after the historic “Remontada”, which does not happen often in major tournaments, alluding to his dream of the team completing the march during the matches. coming.

Jana Al-Saeed, the Egyptian basketball player, expressed her pride in the great result against China, explaining in statements to the official website of the Egyptian Basketball Federation that the start of the match was very bad and everyone felt short, but the team was quickly able to restore its balance.

Jana indicated that the female players were determined not to come up with a new loss in the World Cup in Madrid, and they pledged not to leave the match for the unfortunate result that took place at the beginning and the importance of using every moment in the remaining time to survive the difficult defeat and turn it into an unforgettable victory.