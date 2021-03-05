Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

The Sharjah team will meet tomorrow, Saturday evening, with its counterpart Shabab Al-Ahly, in the second leg of the men’s basketball league final at the Sharjah Club hall, in a match that is expected to witness a strong force, as it is the second consecutive final between the two teams, and with the desire of the King in Compensation for his defeat in the first leg of 69/82, especially since the victory of the Knights tonight decides his crowning of the title, while Sharjah’s success in winning the title leads to a third decisive match set for it on the 13th of this month.

And tonight’s match brings many challenges to the safety of the two best teams this season, due to the presence of high competencies on the field of players who are distinguished by good level, as well as the presence of two technical equipment that have a clear imprint in the development of the level of the two teams, and there are in the ranks of the king a number of citizen players with great experience, including Jassim Mohammed Captain Lieutenant General Rashid Al Zaabi, and on the other hand, Al-Ahly youth are armed with their stars, Qais Omar, Saeed Mubarak, Khalifa Khalil, Muhammad Abdul Latif and Ahmed Abdel Latif.