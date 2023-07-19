Netflix has removed its $9.99 ad-free “Basic” plan in the US and UK, which would push new subscribers to sign up for more lucrative subscription options for the streaming giant.

A visit to the registration page of Netflix on Wednesday morning it showed just three options for new subscribers: its $6.99 “Standard with Ads” tier, the $15.49 “Standard” plan, and the $19.99 “Premium” plan, both without ads.

In an FAQ on its signup page, the company wrote that “the Basic plan is no longer available to new members or rejoiners. If you currently have the Basic plan, you can stay on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.” In other words, current Basic plan subscribers can keep that plan for now, and the new changes only apply to new subscribers or those who resubscribe.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment.

The executives of Netflix They have said that the tier with ads already generates higher revenue per subscriber than their standard tier, although they have added that they are neutral as to which tier users choose to subscribe to. The removal of the Basic plan will push new users to choose between the ad-supported plan or the Standard plan, which is more than double the price of the ad-supported plan.

The removal of the Basic plan in the United States comes a month after the company made the same move in Canada.

The level of publicity Netflix, which launched as “Basic with Ads” late last year, now has “nearly 5 million” monthly active users, the company said in its first advertising upfront presentation in May. Active users are not the same as subscribers (presumably a subscription can have multiple users), but it’s a step in that direction.

The company also said that engagement with its ad-supported plan is similar to its ad-free plans, a critical piece of information since the more time users spend with a service, the more ad revenue it can generate.

Netflix is scheduled to report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday afternoon.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: Remember when we paid for cable TV with ads and then these streaming platforms came out where you only had to pay a monthly fee and there were no ads? Explain to a time traveler how we got to where we are.