Trutnev: the basic cost of building the Baikal aircraft will be ₽178 million

The estimated base cost of the Russian Baikal aircraft will be about 178 million rubles. It was named by Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev after a meeting on the construction of the aircraft, reports TASS.

“Unfortunately, our price began <...> to increase abruptly, which began to cause risks in the implementation of the aircraft construction program,” Trutnev said. According to him, VEB.RF has been instructed to conduct an examination of the cost of the aircraft, its results will be presented in a week. After this, negotiations will be held between the Ural Civil Aviation Plant and the customer – the management of the Far Eastern airline Aurora.

“We agreed that there is no need to immediately release an aircraft that will have all the advantages that one can imagine,” Trutnev added, explaining that the aircraft must be reliable, pay for itself, “which will serve people and help increase accessibility settlements of the Far East.”

In 2020, before the introduction of sanctions against the Russian aviation industry, the price of one Baikal aircraft in rubles was expected to be 120 million rubles. In July 2023, Yuri Trutnev reported that the cost of construction suddenly began to rise in price. In August, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Eastern Development to propose measures to reduce the cost of aircraft production by September 25.

It is expected that the first flight of the updated Baikal will take place in the third quarter of 2024, and the aircraft will begin to arrive at the Far Eastern airline Aurora in 2025. By 2030, production of 25 aircraft per year is expected.