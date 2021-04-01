The Lorca City Council has approved the regulatory bases of the new call for subsidies for self-employed and micro-enterprises in the commerce and hospitality sector affected by the crisis. This is the non-refundable aid line approved by the September 2020 plenary session and which will lead the City Council to mobilize 425,000 euros. Of that amount, 300,000 euros will be for hoteliers and 125,000 for merchants.

The Councilor for the Economy, Francisco Morales, recalled that the aid will be up to 2,000 euros for hospitality businesses, 500 for hoteliers with no street-level premises, 750 for retail and 200 for street vendors.

His counterpart from the Treasury, Isidro Abellán, said that the mandatory application form can be obtained through the procedure catalog of the electronic headquarters of the City Council on the website lorca.es. The deadline for submitting applications will open the day after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia, scheduled for next week.

The provision of documentation and applications will be made only electronically. Procedures have been simplified to avoid travel and face-to-face procedures. This is the second line of municipal aid for the sectors most affected by the crisis.