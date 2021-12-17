The third time lucky. Conservative veteran politician Friedrich Merz was appointed today to assume the presidency of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Merz clearly prevailed in the first consultation in history to the bases of the main opposition party to elect a new leader and successor to Armin Laschet, the unsuccessful candidate for the Federal Chancellery in the general elections last September, the executive reported today. Christian Democrat.

An economic policy expert, Friedrich Merz won the backing of 62.1% of the CDU’s 400,000 affiliates, with a crushing and overwhelming advantage over its only two competitors. Norbert Röttgen, Christian-Democratic Foreign spokesman, got 25.8% of the vote and Helge Braun, right-hand man of former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, only 12.1%. The indisputable triumph of the winning candidate, with figures that clearly exceed the absolute majority, makes a second round unnecessary.

Friedrich Merz, 66, reaches the leadership of the Germanic Christian Democrats on the third try. In October 2018 he was defeated in the federal congress of his party by Annegrett Kramp-Karrenbauer and in January 2021 in an extraordinary congress after the resignation of the previous one, this time by Armin Laschet, who led the electoral campaign of the German conservatives.

As soon as the decision of the bases was known, Merz announced that he accepted the position, in which he will be formally confirmed during a new virtual congress of his training that will be held on January 21 and 22. With the arrival of Merz to the leadership of the Christian Democrats, other changes in his leadership are to be expected, in which the new president is expected to place trusted men such as the Prime Minister of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, who is expected to assume a vice presidency .

Cession to Merkel



Retired from political life for almost two decades, Merz announced his return and aspirations to become leader of the Christian Democratic Union when Angela Merkel announced in 2018 her resignation from the party’s presidency and the decision not to stand for reelection as federal chancellor in this year’s elections. Member of the European Parliament between 1989 and 1994 and a Member of the Bundestag between that year and 2009, Friedrich Merz led the Conservative parliamentary group between 2000 and 2002 and had to reluctantly hand over the position to Angela Merkel, president of the CDU and then head of the opposition.

With no prospects or possibilities to thrive in the shadow of the conservative leader, seven years later he left politics to enter the business world, where he assumed positions on the boards of companies such as BASF, Commerzbank, the AXA consortium or Deutsche Börse, and at the in front of a law firm specialized in economic matters with which he has amassed a significant personal fortune.

His two rivals in the internal vote, Röttgen and Braun, congratulated the winner as soon as the result of the consultation was known and stressed that they will support him unconditionally in the future. Merz belongs to the liberal wing of the Christian Democrats, although he announced that his intention as president of the formation is to integrate all tendencies. He said he did not feel a special satisfaction for having achieved his objective on the third attempt, and expressed feeling “great respect for the task” that he is going to face. He also pointed out the main opposition party, the CDU will assume a critical role towards the governing tripartite of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, although it will also support their initiatives if they are correct.

Friedrich Merz stressed that his election does not imply a “prior decision” on his possible candidacy for the Federal Chancellery in the general elections four years from now. It is still too early, commented the appointed president of the CDU, who pointed out that there are more urgent tasks to be solved such as developing a new program for training.