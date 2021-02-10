Most of the Mexicans do not receive large sums of money, despite working hard. The businesswoman Patricia Armendáriz communicated on her Twitter account the death of her assistant due to covid-19. “I will always miss him. But my learning was that the bottom of the pyramid has rock bottom self-esteem. He felt bad and didn’t ask me for anything. Let’s be aware of our people, “wrote the host in a message that she later deleted.

The concept of the base of the pyramid refers to the lower income strata of the population, being the most numerous in the economy of the countries. However, they do not reflect the problems of inequality among the richest population. “It creates a structured vision, as if there were a kind of castes that existed in New Spain, it is part of what is present in the idea of ​​society where there are a few who are over the majority of the population”, he says to Verne Leonardo Núñez González, researcher for Mexicans Against Corruption.

As we have previously counted, 60.7% of Mexican workers earn between one and two minimum wages. In real terms, Mexican employees earn between 3,696 and 7,393 pesos per month (between 185 and 370 dollars, approximately) for jobs performed in the formal economy.

For Máximo Jaramillo-Molina, researcher at the Institute for Inequality Studies, there is a great stigmatization of people with higher income. “The problem is that it is assumed that people with less income do not have self-esteem, and that has implications in terms of how they relate to other social groups,” says the also administrator of the account Kittens against Inequality.

The economic crisis derived from the covid-19 pandemic has shown a strong impact among Mexicans, regardless of their income level. It is not only about the self-esteem of Mexicans, but about the employment conditions in which they develop. According a Demotecnia survey, only 60% of the population states that they have access to a health service, and 45% of the people state that their income has been affected in the last year. “We take for granted what we have and we do not know or we remain outside the problems of society: they simply subject themselves to our interpretations,” says Núñez.

We have produced a graph with the help of the experts that shows the division of society by income level. Click on the image to enlarge it.

