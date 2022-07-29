In recent hours there has been much speculation about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Atlético de Madrid and Griezmann joining Manchester United through a barter. This has reached the point that several fans have protested against the operation before it is done.
The truth is that at a sporting level it would be a major success. Atlético de Madrid has been looking for a player of the stature of the Portuguese for some time, who will give them a real chance of winning the Champions League. At a collective level, the rojiblancos have managed to have great seasons in Europe, but in recent years they have always needed players of the stature of Benzema, Lewandowski, Messi, Cristiano, Robben or Neymar to really be able to aspire to win it.
With Cristiano el Cholo, a player who needs practically nothing to score goals would be assured, which would enhance the Argentine’s defensive system, with which he sometimes fails to score goals because he sacrifices too far back. For his part, Griezmann seems to have exhausted his stage in Spain and a new one in England could be of great help to him to return to being the differential player that he has already shown himself to be.
In addition, at Manchester United he would meet Ten Hag, a coach who could enhance his great qualities to press and his technical quality. The Red Devils do not have a player of the Frenchman’s characteristics in their squad, and Griezmann could be a great addition to return to the top in England.
However, it seems highly unlikely that the Atletico public will accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblanco team is the Portuguese’s favorite victim, and the mattress fans have not forgotten their Madrid past, the great rival of the Atléticos. That is why Cristiano’s arrival could destabilize a club that needs just the opposite given its financial problems.
Atlético de Madrid must focus on improving and continuing to grow, and if at some point they can sign another great player, let them do so, but taking a risk with Cristiano could be fatal.
#barter #Griezmann #Cristiano #positive #sporting #level #sentimental #level
