A bartender from the British county of Leicestershire, unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, won £ 100,000 (10.3 million rubles). This is reported by the Daily Mirror.

The bar where 40-year-old Jonny Wright worked has been closed for almost the entire year due to restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection. There were not enough funds even for a laptop for daughters, so that during quarantine they could study remotely.

“I wanted to get some fresh air, so I walked to a nearby store to buy some chewing gum and some soda,” says Wright. He was given three pounds (308 rubles) of change, which he spent on lottery tickets.

On the way home, the man wiped off the protective layer and found that he had won £ 100,000. “I have sore knees because I played football a lot when I was young, but I didn’t care – I ran home like a schoolboy,” he says.

After winning the lottery, Wright bought a Mazda 6, allocated money for new carpets and other household expenses, and plans to go on a family holiday abroad in the future. He is going to postpone the rest of the winnings for a rainy day.

Earlier, a married couple from the US state of Virginia whiled away time waiting for pizza, bought a lottery ticket and won a million dollars. They decided to spend the winnings to pay off debts and buy a house.