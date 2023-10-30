The international “Barsanti e Matteucci” award, now in its 22nd edition, was awarded to the Italian-Argentine designer Horacio Pagani, founder and owner of the Modena-based company Pagani Automobili. With the prestigious recognition, the Municipality of Pietrasanta (Lucca), with the Rotary Club Viareggio Versilia, wants to remember its illustrious fellow citizen, Father Eugenio Barsanti, creator of the first prototype of the internal combustion engine together with the engineer Felice Matteucci.

The awards ceremony

The delivery ceremony will take place on November 4th, at 6pm, in the Sala dell’Annunziata, inside the Sant’Agostino Complex. “An opportunity not to forget the genius of one of our fellow citizens – underlines the mayor and councilor for culture, Alberto Stefano Giovannetti – who revolutionized the history of transport forever but, above all, to celebrate its relevance, paying homage to those in Italy and in the world, the scientific and technological research work on motor vehicles and the infrastructures dedicated to them continues. This is precisely the essence of Pietrasanta: innovation that is firmly rooted in the most ancient tradition”.

A life for innovation

Pagani dedicated much of his life to the research of materials, performance and lines sculpted by the wind: as a twelve-year-old he dreamed of Modena and the possibility of “designing and building my own cars”; in 1983 he joined Lamborghini as a third level worker, until he led a team that developed the first car in the world made entirely of composite materials, laying the foundations for all future applications of carbon fiber in industry automotive. The designer originally from Casilda will receive the “Barsanti trophy”, a bronze work created by the Massimo Del Chiaro art foundry. Together with Pagani, the start-up “BreBeMi” will also be rewarded for having innovated a section of the A4 motorway.