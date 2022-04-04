“Reservations in the hotel industry go like a shot, it is very difficult to find a table” in bars and restaurants in the city center and the outskirts for Easter. He said it yesterday during a visit to Lorca the director of the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia (Itrem), Juan Francisco Martínez, and confirmed to THE TRUTH the president of the Association of Hoteliers of Lorca (Hostelor), Jesús Abellaneda. The full sign has been posted for Palm Sunday, Good Thursday and Good Friday, and table reservations are at 80% from Holy Monday to Wednesday.

The restaurants of districts such as Cazalla, Pulgara, Campillo, La Hoya, Tercia, Purias and Torrecilla “are also having very good acceptance, a situation that had not occurred” other years. He was convinced that this Easter will be “one of the most powerful in recent years, because there is a great need to return to normality” after two years of the pandemic.

He was satisfied that the City Council has facilitated the installation of bars on the street, as they had requested, to avoid crowds inside the bars and has allowed music until 9:00 p.m., with the exception of roads where the collections of flag on the days of procession, in which the music must be interrupted from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The occupation of terraces has also been made more flexible, in some cases doubling the usual number in squares and streets with sufficient width so as not to hinder pedestrian and vehicle traffic or access to garages.

The City Council will install fifty chemical toilets in the vicinity of the main avenue of Juan Carlos I Avenue and in the areas with the highest influx of people and Hostelor will reinforce this hygiene measure by distributing another ten around the Plaza Real and Plaza Arcoiris and Corredera and Álamo streets, where the local drinks are concentrated.

police surveillance



The Councilor for Security, José Luis Ruiz, told LA TRUTH that the Local Police officers will focus their surveillance work on the catering establishments on three fundamental aspects: to prevent customers from going out into the street with glass containers with the in order to avoid accidents during processions, to ensure that alcohol is not sold to minors and to prevent urination on public roads. He recalled that the penalties for urinating in the street are 300 euros, an amount that doubles if it is on a protected property.

The director of the Institute of Tourism recalled a recent study by the College of Economists for the Paso Blanco Foundation that estimated at about 15 million euros the economic impact that Easter has in Lorca.