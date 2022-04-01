The bars will extend to the entire municipality of Murcia during the day of the Bando de la Huerta. The City Council will allow any hotel establishment to take out a bar on the street, provided that security and accessibility measures are met, according to the agreement adopted this Friday by the Governing Board. The authorization will be automatic for all those premises that already have a terrace, but in principle, all those businesses that have a restaurant and hospitality qualification will also be authorised.

This decision has been adopted before criticism from hoteliers, who do not understand the constriction to a few streets and as a measure aimed at citizen dispersion, avoiding crowds during the festive day in the streets of the center. “At a time when the pandemic has led us to authorize 500 new terraces and extensions, it made no sense not to allow this possibility,” said the mayor of Vía Pública, Juan Fernando Hernández Piernas.

This possibility also opens the doors to finally allowing the use of music outdoors, since, according to Hernández Piernas, “the prohibition of this is justified by a regional regulation that imposes an obligation on us to avoid crowds” .

“Music becomes a focus of attention that we want to avoid, but if we manage to implement other measures that mitigate this, we could finally authorize it,” said the mayor. This extreme had also been highly criticized by the hoteliers, who had asked to reverse this decision, not finding it meaningful. However, the Department did not want to state categorically that there would be music and they postponed the decision for a week.

In fact, both from Vía Pública and from the HoyTu employers’ association, it was pointed out this Friday that there was no closed agreement yet for the authorization of music, something that motivated the hoteliers not to want to be present at the moment in which they were made known. the fruits of this meeting. Despite this, the Murcia City Council published an official note this Friday in which it took for granted the return of music to the streets, despite the statements made to THE TRUTH from the department.

However, if the absence of music is conditioned by the possibility of opening concentrations, the bottle promises to open a new front for the Consistory. After three years, it is expected that the parks and gardens of Murcia will be filled again on a day in which the consumption of alcohol in the streets is allowed.

The Councilor for Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, indicated that this possibility was already contemplated and that next Wednesday the Local Security Board will meet to adopt measures to disperse these groups of young people, avoiding crowds.