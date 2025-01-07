The bullish sentiment that, in the short term, has been established among European investors has been exacerbated in recent hours by the presentation of new technological products carried out by the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, which has revived the optimism about the demand for all those articles related, in one way or another, to artificial intelligence.

In Europe, this prominently bullish start to 2025 in the stock markets has allowed the EuroStoxx 50 to approach in recent hours the bearish trend that has been guiding the consolidation process that has been developing over the last nine months and that runs through the 5,050 points.

The achievement and subsequent surpassing of that level would allow the consolidation that the continental index is going through to end, which in the words of Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ecotrader“I have not tired of repeating that I see her as a simple pause prior to a bullish continuity that could lead the main reference to look for initial objectives in the 5,500 points“.

Strategic technical analysis of the EuroStoxx 50

This level coincides with the historical highs reached during the bubble dotcom of the year 2000, but in a more ambitious scenario, an objective could be set in the 5,800 pointsprojecting the extent of the current consolidation.

The Ibex prepares a new attack at 12,175 points

In the case of the Ibex 35, the bullish sentiment of recent sessions has allowed it to close the last bearish gap that it had left in the 11,600 points. And, now, after having shown signs of technical strength and in a more favorable context, the chances are growing that the current rebound in which it is leading could gain greater relevance.

“I do not rule out that we could see a new attack from the resistance zone of the 12,000-12,175 points“says Cabrero, who makes this bullish order subject to the selective not losing the support of 11,300 integers first, which act as the key support to maintain confidence in a bullish scenario in the short and medium term.

The Chinese ‘exception’: its stock market falls 4% in 2025

The bulls have begun to dominate the early stages of 2025. The bullfighting have taken control in the main equity indexes in Europe and the US, which have appreciated nearly 2% since the beginning of the new year. More irregular is the advance of the reference stock market indicators in Asia, where the Korean stock markets lead the increases followed by those of Japan, which reflect lower growth and very far from the behavior shown by the Chinese indices, which not only do not grow so far this year, but have registered decreases close to 4% since January 1st.

The Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock markets today sharpen this inclination and distance themselves from the bullish trend prevailing in the day. record decreases close to 2% weighed down by the behavior of two giants like Tencent Holdings (which plummeted up to 7%), and Contemporary Amperex, which were included in a list prepared by the US Department of Defense that labels them as Chinese military entities operating in the North American country and tries to dissuade companies Yankees to trade with them.