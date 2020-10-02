The Soviet 130mm M-46 cannon in Syria “evaporated” the barrel when firing. On the corresponding video of an unsuccessful shot fired by militants in Syria, published on Twitter by user 200_zoka, Rossiyskaya Gazeta noted.

Related materials Faster than sound From “Armata” to Su-57: what weapons will Russia get in 2020

The publication notes that the gun was seized by militants from government forces. “Possibly, a substandard ammunition was used, or the resource of the M-46 was completely depleted. It can also be assumed that the incident occurred due to the low qualifications of the calculation, “the newspaper suggests.

In October, Zvezda classified the Terminator combat vehicle, which “foreign professionals” call the “Russian meat grinder,” as one of the most terrifying weapons in the world. The publication writes that the vehicle, capable of “acting both in a fire support group, and as an independent armored unit,” was created on the basis of a tank chassis with a combined frontal armor and dynamic protection units.