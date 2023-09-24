Through her social networks, Melissa Cure Villa, the queen of the Barranquilla Carnival 2024, shared several photographs of her visit to Washington, capital of the United States, to promote what is considered the most important folkloric and cultural festival in Colombia.

(You can read: The millionaire contract with which Colombia seeks to soften its image in the United States)

“For the first time, a delegation from our @carnavalbaq takes over the White House, the presidential epicenter of the United States. We toured its facilities and with all the tumbao we invite you to enjoy #Carnaval2024, from February 10 to 13,” wrote Cure on his Instagram account, where he also shared several photographs.

(Also: These would be the risks of getting a US visa with a family group)

On their social networks, the Barranquilla Carnival organization shared photographs of the queen walking the halls of the White House. “We continue to promote our #Carnival2024 Festival and agenda to the world,” they wrote from their account on X, formerly Twitter.

(You can read: US Senator Bob Menéndez refuses to resign after being accused of corruption)

The appearance of Melissa Cure Villa and the Barranquilla Carnival delegation, made up of about twenty people, occurs in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Week, which is celebrated every year in the United States and which this year took Ecuador as its protagonist. .

(Also: The challenges Colombia faces to combat human trafficking)

In fact, this Sunday the queen will preside over this Great Columbus Day Parade, accompanied by cultural and artistic displays from the Colombian Caribbean.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL