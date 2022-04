Acclaimed. The famous cafes of El Arenal also suffered from the strike of waiters and cooks, although their owners hired women to continue serving customers.

The newspapers described it as a “stage general strike”. And they were not wrong. Because day after day more workers joined the strikes. It happened in 1923 and the trigger for the social outbreak was the dismissal of the workers who worked in the Infantry Barracks on Cartagena Street.

The 355 workers who were there,