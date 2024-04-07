«Plantacho laid down «until next year if God – and Morenica – want» for some gardeners and until five months from now for the clubs that set up a barracks on El Malecón on the occasion of the September Fair. The 36 ventorillos spread across the city during the Spring Festival closed their doors yesterday, making a very positive assessment.

«We opened last Sunday with the day a bit ugly due to the rain, but on Monday the sun came out and by the afternoon we already had the full reservation schedule for the entire week. Full, people always respond and really enjoy the traditional gastronomy,” explained Paco Barqueros, the president of the L'Artesa de Aljucer club, with a booth installed in the Garden of Fame. “It has also been noticed that it is the beginning of the month and people have come with fresh 'perricas',” he pointed out while serving the diners who hurried as much as possible to taste local delicacies, filling the booth again at midday.

This was the case of Antonio Martín, who arrived from Altorreal accompanied by his wife and daughter to “take advantage of the last day and try a little of everything: potatoes with garlic, sausages, blood sausages and michirones.” Juan Miguel Hernández and Fuensanta Clemente had not approached a gale either. “It's our first day (and the last) because I'm a sardine worker and we've had a lot of work,” said the member of Mercurio after eating a plate of rice and rabbit that “was very good” shortly before going to take a nap and recover strength after very frenetic days of celebration that culminated with the great parade of the Burial of the Sardine last Saturday. “I'm exhausted,” he confirmed.

Also tasting the rice were Antonio Morales and his wife, Charo, who came with some friends from Madrid who had come to visit Murcia and declared themselves “marveled with the food.”

Zarangollo for Americans



In the hut of the La Tarabilla orchard club, in Espinardo, the stoves have not stopped working all week either. Its president for twenty years, Antonio Vivancos, confirmed that the public has once again demonstrated its passion for regional gastronomy.

«We have had many people, not only from the Region and from other parts of Spain such as Galicia, Andalusia and Navarra, Americans and Ukrainians have also come. “Everyone has left delighted,” Vivancos highlighted, his arms sewn with scratches from picking lemon leaves every day in the tahúlta of land that he has in Guadalupe so that they would be very fresh for the paparajotes. “Actually the garden belongs to my wife, whom I haven't seen for a month because I've been busy with the holidays.”

Regarding the volume of activity at the La Tarabilla barracks, Vivancos estimated that they have used 180 kilos of beans for michirones; 800 kilos of potatoes to make zarangollo, ratatouille and tortilla; 50 kilos of garlic – 35 of them tender for rice and vegetables – and 200 kilos of onion. The eggs were also widely consumed. “We have used 120 boxes in a week and each one carries 12 dozen,” he invited us to calculate. In total, 17,280.

Beer is also an indicator to take into account to get an idea of ​​the influx of people. “We have thrown away 80 50-liter barrels, which are equivalent to 4,000 liters of 'Espinardo water', honoring the land we are from,” the orchardist proudly expressed before throwing the plank into the hut.