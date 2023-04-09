The sun, and the temperatures, somewhat high for this time of year, have accompanied the joyous transition between Murcian Holy Week and the Spring Festival that throughout this next week will allow the city to show off with its particular color and smell, its gastronomy and music, and their orchard and sardine traditions. This Sunday, after the coronation of the Queens of the Orchard the night before, and after the early Easter Sunday procession, it is the turn of the barracks, those forty little vents that are already open and offer the best of hospitality. Murcian, along with its appetizers and traditional dishes. There was a desire, as there always is, to share a table with friends and family, with neighbors and visitors, in an environment that tastes like Huerta. And although with rising prices due to inflation, the clubs have made an effort to adjust them “to the maximum” and that the pockets of customers do not suffer.

Francisco Cantabella is president of the Los Güertanos rock, which has been setting up the shack on the Malecón for three decades. This year, with the restrictions of the pandemic left behind, such as the mask that was still mandatory last year, he notes “a lot of joy and a great desire to party among the people; we just opened and we already have people queuing up to get in», he comments with a broad smile on his lips.

The club, which has almost half a hundred members working, only accepts reservations during the week and only for lunch, and the rest of the time they work “on demand”. Rice and rabbit, zarangollo, grilled black pudding, roasted potatoes with garlic… These are the typical dishes and tapas that are incessantly requested. Regarding prices, Cantabella explains that “they are the ones agreed upon by all from the Federation and they have risen a little, but certainly not those that mark the markets”.

At the El Trillo rock, in Aljucer, Antonio López, his wife and another couple of friends share a table, all residents of San Ginés and retirees. «This year we were looking forward to being able to enjoy Easter and the Spring Festival without limits; there was a lot of desire”, he points out, after having eaten a Murcian salad, some potatoes with garlic, some loins and, who knows, if a sharing plate of rice and rabbit that was finishing cooking in the barracks.

He comments that he is not particularly concerned about the rise in prices in the stalls, «it is normal with the rise that has occurred in everything; and they have to defend their expenses, as the restaurants have done. And he concludes with a toast to the holidays.

The shacks are distributed throughout the city and some districts, such as Santiago and Zaraíche (with the El Botijo ​​and El Membrillo clubs), Cabezo de Torres (La Picaza), El Puntal (La Cruz club), Puente Tocinos (La Crilla) and Zarandona (El Esprefollo), who set them up at their headquarters. It is the Jardín del Malecón and its immediate surroundings that bring together more ventorrillos, with another of the reference points being the Circular square and the Red Cross square.

Jean Louis is French, from Nimes, and he visits Murcia, together with his wife, for the first time in spring. He shares a table at the La Esparteña rock, in Algezares, with a couple of friends from Murcia, Juan Antonio and Encarnita. «It is a very joyful experience; we have visited the city and it is full of light and color; Now it’s time to try the gastronomy », he comments.

From a little closer, Palma de Mallorca, Charo Sánchez explains that it is the first time he has visited Murcia and is eating in a barraca, in this case in El Trillo. “What a great atmosphere there is both in the city and here and, from what I have eaten so far, the gastronomy is very good”, he highlights surrounded by a crowded table of family and friends. “Everyone is on the street!”

Also in the La Esparteña rock, which this year has the honor of having been given by the Queen of the Huerta Mayor, Andrea Sánchez, eats Raúl Luján with his family. Arriving from Molina de Segura, and after witnessing the procession of the Risen One, “the stop at the shack is mandatory,” he says. Sausages, longanizas, black pudding, sobrasada… «let’s play it safe, and now, waiting for dessert, with the paparajote, the blowout or whatever may come».

After two “very bad” years, it is normal, he stresses, for people to take to the streets “with great desire; to enjoy and live, which are two days ».

This Sunday is the first day of opening of the barracas, which will not close until the end of the Spring Festival next Sunday, April 16.